Swim Smart Day highlights water safety

WINKLER -

National Drowning Prevention Week ran from July 15-21, and communities across the country, including Winkler, got involved to teach residents about water safety.

Swim Smart Day is a long-running event at Winkler Aquatic Centre where swimmers can learn more about water safety, watch lifeguard demos and generally have fun in the pool.

“Lifeguards are here for safety and we want to show [people] what we’re here to do,” aquatic programmer Danica MacDonald said.

According to the Lifesaving Society, approximately 500 Canadians die in preventable water-related incidents annually, which is about 26 Manitobans. Boating incidents accounted for 25 per cent of those deaths. Alcohol was a factor in 75 per cent of those.

MacDonald said the best way to stay safe on a boat this summer is by wearing a life jacket. “Even if you’re older and you can swim, if you get knocked unconscious not having one isn’t going to help you,” she said.

MacDonald also stressed the importance of keeping an eye on your kids whenever you’re around a body of water. “Even if they can swim, kids tire really easily,” she said. “Even five-year-olds might be able to swim... but you should still be watching your kids always. Manitoba has the highest child drowning rate in the country, we are three times the national average. That is a serious issue and we as a community need to come and address that.”

“If you notice someone isn’t watching their kid, you better be saying something,” she added. “We do not want to have deaths caused by something that could have been totally prevented.”

MacDonald said she loves seeing the community come out for Swim Smart Day every year.